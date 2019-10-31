Domestic violence vigil in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A vigil to remember victims and honor survivors of domestic violence was held Wednesday night in Klamath Falls on the shores of Lake Ewauna.
The vigil opened with drumming by “Midnight Travelerz.”
“This is a remembrance for survivors and victims of domestic violence in the state of Oregon,” explained Eve Costello, Klamath County District Attorney. “And specifically, our county.”
Last year, the Klamath Crisis Center received over 8,000 calls related to domestic violence.
Dava Leslie serves in the Victim Services Program at the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office. She said, “I think the solution is to bring awareness to it in events like this and talk about it.”
The D.A. believes efforts to raise awareness about domestic violence are paying off. She said, “Folks are more willing to call law enforcement or become involved as neighbors or concerned friends and family members so that the incidents are stopped earlier on.”
Carnations were handed out, and placed on the lake in recognition of those touched by domestic violence.
The event was held as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and hosted by Marta’s House, which serves as a local crisis center; and the D.A.’s Victim Services Program.
