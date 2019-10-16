Donations continue for Camp Fire victims

The office manager at the church, Shell Morley, said last month almost 4,000 people came through the center, picking up food, water, clothes, furniture and utilizing the shower and laundry services.
323 of those people were first timers and have just come back to the ridge.
Morley said the main need she sees is for food. People use their money on gas and then end up short of basic necessities. “The need for it is still here and I don’t see that need going away for another year to be honest with you,” Morley explained. “We’ve had lines that are all the way back to the tents somedays we’ve had a thousand people come through.”
Paradise resident Necitas Armstrong said, “It’s very helpful because some people doesn’t have any food or doesn’t have money to buy some food at least they’re here to help us to give us water food whatever we need like blankets to keep us warm in winter.”
The Magalia Community Church began counseling services on Wednesday, October 16.
There will also be a free health clinic day for survivors on Sunday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.