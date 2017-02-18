Donations pour in for St. Jude

Medford, Ore. — Southern Oregonians showed their generosity tonight, breaking a donation record set last year.
Donations flooded in for the annual Q100.3 Country Cares for St. Jude Kids. The goal this year was to match last year’s record amount of just over $300,000.
Listeners showed their support and generosity, raising just over $350,000.
“St. Jude’s helps people in the Rogue Valley and they are why we do what we do,” said Ashley Greninger.
“Absolutely. If we could save one child, the 350,000 doesn’t even matter if we can save one,” added Jason Allen.
The Q100.3 team was joined by some of the children that have benefited from the services that St. Jude provides.
The children’s research hospital provides treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases at no cost to families.