‘Don’t throw out the earned income payment debit card,” Oregon officials say

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is reminding people to keep an eye out for the second round of stimulus payments.
ODHS said if you don’t receive a direct deposit into your bank account by early January, you should watch the mail for either a check from the IRS or an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) debit card.
If you get a card, the envelope will have a return address of “Money Network Cardholder Services, PO Box 247022, Omaha, NE 68124.” ODHS reminded Oregonians this is not a scam.
Most people will get $600 and an additional $600 for each qualifying child.
At the moment, people don’t need to take any additional actions to get their payment. Those who haven’t received the latest stimulus, or the first one, can claim it when they file their 2020 tax return this year.
More information about the payments can be found in the IRS press release and in new FAQs.