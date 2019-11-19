DoorDash faces lawsuit over tip money

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – DoorDash is being sued over tips.
The attorney general of Washington D.C. is suing the food delivery service, saying it pocketed tips customers thought were going to delivery workers.
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is hoping to recover millions of dollars in tip money and to impose civil penalties on the company.
DoorDash says the accusations are without merit.
The delivery company changed its pay structure in August.
DoorDash says it worked with an independent third party to verify that all tips are paid to its delivery workers.