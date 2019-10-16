Dorris homicide victims publicly identified

DORRIS, Calif. – Investigators have released the identity of two homicide victims in northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said early Monday, they responded to a possible robbery and shooting on Hilltop Road near the Oregon-California border.
At the scene, one woman was found dead inside a structure, police said. Another woman was found alive, but she later died from her injuries which were believed to be gunshot wounds.
On Wednesday, the women were identified as 49-year-old Rosey Vang from Wisconsin and 81-year-old Mor Hange, who previously lived in Wisconsin but recently moved to the Hilltop Road area of northwest Dorris.
Sheriff Lopey said both victims are of Laotian descent and a Siskiyou County Deputy who happens to speak the language of their ethnic group, the Hmong, has been valuable in the investigation.
While no arrests of persons of interest have been identified, Sheriff Lopey said progress is being made in the investigation.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “Since a firearm was used during what appears to be a deliberate and callous attack against those occupying the property, we are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900. There is a good chance someone heard something or saw something that could be useful to investigators working this case. On behalf of the SCSO and its members, our thoughts and prayers are extended to the victims, their family members, and friends. An autopsy will be conducted this week to help detectives confirm the causes and manners of death in this tragic case.”