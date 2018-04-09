Double murder suspect found dead Mississippi

VOSSBURG, Tenn. (WRCB/NBC News) – UPDATE: Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says that a body has been found in the Vossburg, MS area.
The Sheriff has confirmed that the body is that of East Ridge double murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
The sheriff also said in his Facebook post that Lawhorn’s death appears to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities in Mississippi say they have found the vehicle belonging to Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
Police say Lawhorn killed his mother and a friend inside an East Ridge, Tennessee home Sunday morning, then called to confess to the crime.
He then left the house before officers arrived.
Lawhorn later made a Facebook post detailing the crime, saying his car had broken down on Mississippi’s Interstate 59.
East Ridge Police Assistant Chief Stan Allen said that the Mississippi Highway Patrol found Lawhorn’s vehicle, but he was not inside it.
