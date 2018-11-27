Double murder suspect in Grants Pass faces court

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The suspect in a double murder hours after Thanksgiving was in Josephine County Court Monday afternoon for his arraignment.
Trevor Gilmore, 44, is being charged in the murder of two Utah men at the Harbeck Village apartments.
According to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. When police arrived on scene they found the bodies of Justin Severnak, 38, and Christoper Lyon, 41.
In a phone interview with KSTU Salt Lake City, the family of the victims said the three men got into an argument which resulted in the shooting.
“An argument kind of gone bad,” said Melisa Severnak, Justin’s wife. “My daughter’s boyfriend’s dad came out from the room and was like, you know, ‘What’s going on?’ whatever and they got into an argument and he just started shooting ’em.”
Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting. Gilmore is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated murder and a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Gilmore’s next court date is set for December 3rd.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.