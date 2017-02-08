Former county commissioner opens marijuana dispensary

Medford, Ore., — Former Jackson County Commissioner Doug Breidenthal is opening a pot dispensary.
American Cannabis Company is set to open on West Main Street in Medford.
Breidenthal is currently at the center of investigations from both the Oregon Department of Justice and the Oregon Government Ethics Commission – having been accused of misusing public funds, conflict of public interest and fraud.
He lost his bid for re-election in the primary last year.
