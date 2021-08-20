Douglas County COVID patient dies waiting for hospital bed

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KEZI/CNN) – Intensive care unit beds are nearly full across the State of Oregon and health officials say it’s costing lives.
Wednesday, a COVID patient died at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg while waiting for a bed.
Hospital officials say the patient had been waiting for several hours in the emergency department as other COVID-19 positive patients had already taken up all the available beds, even with the ICU having been expanded to other floors.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners released a statement from the hospital to the community asking for compassion and understanding. It said in part: “The recent surge of cases has clearly impacted our hospital in ways that are unimaginable… this is very real to each member of our mercy family… we need your help, grace and kindness.”