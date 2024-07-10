Douglas County Fair launches ‘Safe & Found’ wristband program this summer

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Douglas County Fair is launching a new program during this summer’s fair to reunite lost kids with their parents.

It’s called the Safe & Found Wristband Initiative.

Through a partnership with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Central Douglas Fire & Rescue, fair goers can get wristbands with their cell phone number printed on it that will then be secured around their child’s wrist.

If a parent and child do become separated, fair officials can simply call the number on the wristband to reunite them.

Parents are also encouraged to dress their kids in brightly colored clothing as well as taking a photo of them.

Wristbands can be picked up at the following locations:

Central Douglas County Fire & Rescue Booth (near the Main Gate)

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Booth (Douglas Hall)

The Douglas County Fair runs August 7 through 10.

