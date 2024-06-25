Douglas County gives repair update on Windy Cove Crab and Fishing Dock

WINCHESTER BAY, Ore. – The Douglas County Parks Department is providing an update on the repairs taking place at Windy Cove Crab and Fishing Dock. The dock has been temporarily closed since February 1 after a large log got entangled in the pilings causing structural damage.

The update comes after a joint permit application was submitted to the Oregon Department of State Lands (ODSL) last week. That application will be posted to ODSL’s website next month triggering a mandatory 30-day public comment period.

According to the Douglas County Government, this period will ensure transparency and invite community input. The county says it anticipates the permit will be approved sometime in August as long as the review and comment period goes smoothly. If any new terms or conditions arise during the public comment period, they will be carefully reviewed and incorporated into the project as necessary.

Following the approval of the permit, the county will draft a bid prospectus to find a vendor to facilitate the repair work. Once a contractor has been selected and dependent upon availability, dock repairs could begin as soon as late August.

In the interim, the county is directing people to Dock 9 where crabbing is allowed without a boat. That’s located in Salmon Harbor near the west boat launch. The county also says some anglers have been successful with fishing pole crab traps from the jetties and riverbanks.

Due to safety reasons, the Windy Cove Crab and Fishing Dock will stay closed until repairs are done and it is no longer deemed unsafe and hazardous.

