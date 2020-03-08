Douglas County identifies first presumptive coronavirus case

ROSEBURG, Ore.– Health officials in Douglas County have identified a presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, the county’s public health officer says the affected individual is a resident of Douglas County. The person is medically stable.
Residents can take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza by taking note of the following:
- Stay home while you are sick.
- Never visit a hospital or long-term-care facility if you have a fever or cough illness.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
- Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.
- Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.
Residents who would like more information on COVID-19 can call 211 or visit the Oregon Health Authority www.oregon.gov/oha or the Center for Disease Control www.cdc.gov
