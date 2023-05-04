Douglas County Jail inmate dies in custody

ROSEBURG, Ore. – An inmate died while in custody at the Douglas County Jail.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of May 3, a deputy found an inmate who was not responsive.

Deputies reportedly called emergency services, but the man did not survive. He was identified as 45-year-old Thomas Phillip Vorhis of Roseburg.

The Roseburg Police Department will investigate the circumstances around Vorhis’ death.

According to the sheriff’s office, there are currently no indications of foul play.

“I extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Vorhis’ loved ones,” Sheriff Hanlin said. “Any death that occurs in the Corrections facility is taken seriously and fully investigated. I wish to thank the Roseburg Police Department for independently investigating this death and for their careful and thoughtful review of the facts.”

