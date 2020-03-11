Douglas County man accused of encouraging child sex abuse

WINSON, Ore. – Investigators are trying to track down more possible victims of a man accused of encouraging child sex abuse.
Oregon State Police said on March 1, 21-year-old Brandyn Olinger of Winston was pulled over by an OSP trooper. At the time, he had a 15-year-old girl as his passenger. The trooper contacted the girl’s mother and found out she didn’t have permission to be with Olinger. The girl’s mother came and picked her up during the traffic stop.
OSP detectives followed up and searched Olinger’s vehicle and home. Investigators said several electronics were seized and Olinger was arrested for various charges, including using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, encouraging child sexual abuse, and online sexual corruption of a child.
OSP said they believe Olinger, who also goes by the name of Brandyn Moxey, may have more victims. Anyone with more information is asked to call 541-440-3316.