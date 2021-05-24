Home
Douglas County man found after 17 days in wilderness

DOUGLAS CO., Ore. — After 17 nights in the wilderness, 69 year-old Harry Burleigh has been found alive and rescued by Search and Rescue crews.

On Sunday, May 23, Douglas County Search and Rescue said it conducted another mission in the area of Calf Creek after Burleigh’s fishing gear was found last weekend. Additional resources were called in from Jackson County, Lake County and  Siskiyou County for Sunday’s efforts.

Around 3:00 p.m., a team of searchers from Jackson County found a shelter southwest of the original shelter found last weekend. The search crews called out to Burleigh who responded back. He was found to be walking and complaining of minor pain, but was in stable condition. A helicopter transported him to an out of area hospital for evaluation.

“This was the outcome we all have been looking for in this case. It is because of our determined Search and Rescue Teams and the partnerships we have with other SAR teams from around the state, that Mr. Burleigh has been re-united with his family this evening,” Sgt. Brad O’Dell said. “The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone who was involved in this mission.”

