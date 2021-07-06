Douglas County motorcyclist dies in crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A motorcyclist died in a Douglas County crash Monday.
Investigators said at about 8:15 p.m. on July 5, 25-year-old Terance Thy Cowan of Riddle was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Canyonville-Riddle Road when it struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Cowan, who was wearing a helmet, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Jeep is fully cooperating with police.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
No more information was released about the ongoing investigation.