Douglas County rededicates Veterans War Memorial in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A year-long renovation project to restore and enhance the Douglas County Veterans War Memorial culminated Wednesday in a rededication ceremony attended by local officials, veterans, and community members.

The memorial, situated on the grounds of the Douglas County Courthouse, now features new plaques, a Purple Heart Memorial statue, updated landscaping, and two additional flagpoles to properly display the United States, Oregon, and POW/MIA flags.

The project, made possible through a $59,000 grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, aimed to preserve the integrity of the memorial and ensure its accessibility for future generations.

Commissioner Tim Freeman says he has watched the restoration project unfold with anticipation.

I have been incredibly pleased with the beautiful results when the construction was completed. Each name represents a sacrifice that is a debt that we will never be able to repay.

The ceremony included the first-time raising of the POW/MIA flag over the courthouse, a wreath-laying in honor of fallen soldiers, recognition of Blue and Gold Star families, and a traditional ribbon-cutting. The Geneva Academy of Roseburg Honor Choir sang the “Star Spangled Banner” as well as “God Bless America,” bagpipes played by Hector the Hero were accompanied by a 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps. Commissioner Chris Boice gave a special proclamation honoring September 20 as POW/MIA recognition day in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Government livestreamed the event on its Facebook page.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.