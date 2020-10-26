Douglas County reports 3 COVID-related deaths in 2 days

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Three Douglas County residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 died over the weekend.
The Douglas County Public Health Network said the county’s sixth coronavirus-related death was a 66-year-old woman who passed away on Saturday, October 24 in Roseburg.
The county’s seventh death was a 61-year-old Douglas County man who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 19. He died at his home on Sunday, October 25. He reportedly had underlying health conditions.
The eighth death was a 64-year-old Douglas County man who died on the night of Sunday, October 25 while hospitalized in Portland.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said in part, “Over the last six weeks we have seen a 45% increase in reported cases in Douglas County, and we also sadly reported four of our eight deaths. As you can see this virus continues to be actively spreading in our communities. We cannot stress enough the importance of staying vigilant in protecting yourselves, the ones you love and all of our communities from the continued spread of this deadly virus!”
As of Monday, October 26, 351 people in Douglas County tested positive for coronavirus in the county.