Douglas County Sheriff searching for missing, at-risk teen

OAKLAND, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help finding a missing, at-risk teenager.

According to police, 16-year-old Halo Bean was last seen on video at the Flying J/Pilot Truck stop in Rice Hill around noon after leaving his residence Tuesday.

Halo is described as 5 foot 10 inches with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a hickory style shirt with black suspenders, Carhart blue jeans with brown cowboy boots and a brown baseball cap. He also had a blue backpack with him.

Police say Halo has a high-functioning autism diagnosis.

The sheriff’s office also believe Halo wanted to start a career in truck driving, so he may be trying to hitch a ride with a truck driver. Or police say he may be driving a blue 1989 Ford F250 flatbed pickup truck with Oregon license plate 604PLY.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Dispatch Center at 541-440-4471.

