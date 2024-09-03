Douglas Forest Protective Association to conduct prescribed burn in Winston

WINSTON, Ore. – The Douglas Forest Protective Association will tentatively conduct a prescribed burn in Winston on Tuesday.

The agency says crews will be working on the burn in a pasture near Old Brockway Road and Brockway Road starting at 11 a.m.

Controlled pasture burns are used as a way to remove noxious weeds, brush, insects, and plant diseases.

Community members and residents in the area may see some smoke.

The burn is tentatively scheduled, as long as conditions allow.

