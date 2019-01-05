Downtown Market closing down this spring

One of Medford’s most popular downtown eateries is closing down this spring. Downtown Market has been a part of the Medford community for over nine years.
The Downtown Market is known for their breakfast and lunch, and a pop-up brunch restaurant on the weekends, Over Easy. They’ve been in the same building on Main street all those years, but now the building has been sold. They’re in the process of packing up and finding a new home for their restaurant.
“It wasn’t our choice initially, but you don’t always get to choose what you do in life so its like here it is,” co-owner, Nora LaBrocca said. “It happened, and we’re going to take the ride.”
“We got dealt the hands, so we just play it,” co-owner, Brian Whitter said.
Downtown Market will serve their last lunch on Friday, April 19th, and their last brunch that Sunday.
You may not have to wait long for the restaurant to make its return to the area. Whitter and Labrocca say they have plans in the works downtown, and it’s looking good.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.