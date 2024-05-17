Downtown Medford car vs. pedestrian accident under investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police are trying to determine who is at fault in a downtown car crash this week that sent one person to the hospital.

The low speed crash at East 8th Sreet and South Central Avenue closed down the intersection Monday night after a car hit a pedestrian.

Police say the driver cooperated, was tested, and showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian suffered a minor head injury and a broken leg.

According to police, there is no video evidence, so they’re working to determine whether the car or the pedestrian had the right-of-way.

