Dozens arrested during DUII, distracted driving enforcement blitz

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are releasing the results of their latest DUI and distracted driving enforcement blitz.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said during August and into the Labor Day weekend, officers were joined by other law enforcement agencies in a high-visibility enforcement operation to look for drug and alcohol-impaired drivers and those who may be driving while distracted by cell phones.
In the latest enforcement period, Grants Pass police arrested 33 people for driving under the influence of intoxicants. 57 drivers were issued citations or arrested for having a suspended license. 40 people were caught using their cell phones while driving. Nine juveniles were cited for possessing alcohol.
“The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety encourages the motoring public to plan ahead and designate a sober driver,” officers said. “Police also encourage citizens who witness suspected impaired drivers to contact police immediately.”