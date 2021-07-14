Dozens die during protests, looting in South Africa

Police have arrested more than 1,200 people. But they’ve struggled to contain the chaos some of the worst the country has seen in years.
The wave of violence erupted after former South African President Jacob Zuma was jailed for refusing to appear before an anti-corruption commission. But authorities say the chaos has devolved into “opportunistic” lawlessness.
While this might have started with politics in the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma for contempt, it has spiraled into something very different, very serious. And at this stage, it’s unclear if the authorities can stamp it out.