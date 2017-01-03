Dozens of dogs and cats rescued from N. California hoarder

Yreka, Calif. – 41 dogs and 15 cats have been rescued so far from the home of a “hoarder” in northern California.
Rescue Ranch in Yreka said volunteers, staff, and board members worked on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to help rescue the animals.
Four dogs described as extremely shy are still waiting to be rescued from under the hoarder’s house, along with five cats in a barn.
Rescue Ranch shared a picture of ‘Sammie’, who was rescued two days before she gave birth to her litter of nine puppies.
According to Rescue Ranch, community members have adopted 18 of the rescued dogs and puppies as of Tuesday morning.
Rescue Ranch wrote in part on their Facebook page, “Thank you to the community that have adopted 18 of these great and amazing dogs and puppies so far, and have stepped in to help foster some of the dogs and all of the cats, donate food, blankets, and toys and of course donated cash to help see this rescue succeed and make sure all these dogs and cats are healthy, vaccinated, and spay/neutered.”
If you want to help, Rescue Ranch said you can donate dog food, toys, biscuits and blankets. They’re also short on dry and canned cat food, as they’re not normally a cat rescue operation.
You can visit Rescue Ranch’s website for more information, or call them at 530-842-0829.