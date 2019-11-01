Dozens of horses found neglected in Lane County, officials say

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said they’re now investigating the owner, Gwenyth Davies.
Ribs, worn down hooves, and all-around frail bodies. These are the first things you notice as you look at some of the 61 horses rescued from neglect now being treated at the Lane County Fairgrounds.
Neighbor Sid Dean said he’s been horrified at the scene next door. “Some of them are just skin and bones,” he said. He also explained other were “sitting there two or three days with no feed, it’s sad, it’s a mess.”
Dean pointed out the now empty stables, a happy thing for him. He’s not the only one happy the horses are now gone.
Another neighbor told KVAL she has seen the neglect and complained to authorities.
Davies is charged with animal neglect in the second degree.
In a written statement, Davies’ attorney, Laura Fine said, “Some of the seized horses had arrived on her property as recently as two days prior to the seizure. Many came with health conditions which prevented them from picking up weight rapidly. Ms. Davies’ prior contacts with animal control all resulted in unfounded complaints. She has worked closely with them to bring aid to horses who were neglected by others.”
A California woman who owns horses taken care of by Davies said she’s been nothing but good to them. “It does not happen overnight that the horses gain weight,” horse owner Joan Zeleny said. “Before anyone throws negativity at the situation, they need to look at each case individually.”
For now, horses at the fairgrounds and the rest at local non-profit Sound Equine Options are being tended to as the investigation continues.
Because this is now a criminal investigation, Lane County is withholding specific details, like the extent of the neglect and what charges they’re going to pursue. They did say this isn’t the first time animal services has had issues with the owner, Gwenyth Davies.
Davies cooperated with animal services back in 2018 to address concerns about the “body condition” of her horses.
While the investigation continues, a variety of community organizations are working to find homes for the animals.