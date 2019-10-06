Dozens turn out for benefit, local boy to undergo cancer treatments

GOLD HILL, Ore. — A fundraiser is helping a Gold Hill boy on his road to recovery.
In a few days, Nathaniel Ohlsen will travel to New York to continue treatments for neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer in the neurons. His family had to move to Portland for his treatments.
They’ll be there for one month and then they’ll be going back and forth for a year.
The Gold Hill Wolf Lodge is hosting a benefit for the second year. Last year, the event raised over $13,000 which helped covered costs of hearing aids for Nathaniel as well as dental treatment.
“Just to help ease some of their travel expenses so that they can feel a little more comfortable with what they have to do,” Sherri Arsenault, an organizer of the event said. “It just does my heart good to know that so many people care.”
The family is celebrating one win, there’s no more evidence of the cancer. The family said these next treatments are proven very effective at keeping the cancer from coming back.
- 9713 Old Stage Rd, Gold Hill, OR
- Saturday, October 5 at 2 P.M. to 8 P.M.
- Pork and Tri-Tip will be sold
