Dr. Fauci to step down in December

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dr. Anthony Fauci made it official that he will be stepping down in December.

In a statement Thursday, Dr. Fauci said he has decided to move on from his positions as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of

Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.

Fauci has served as the director of NIAID for 38 years, serving seven presidents along the way, beginning with President Reagan.

He has advised the White House On the emergence of a wide range of infectious diseases including HIV-AIDS, West Nile, Anthrax attacks, Ebola, Zika and most recently COVID-19 and Monkeypox.

Former President George W. Bush awarded Fauci the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008.

Dr. Fauci said he is not “retiring” but rather “moving on” and plans to take what he has learned during his long career in public health to inspire and mentor a new generation of scientists.

President Biden released a statement thanking Dr. Fauci by saying, “I came to know him as a dedicated public servant, and a steady hand with wisdom and insight honed over decades at the forefront of some of our most dangerous and challenging public health crises.”

Mr. Biden went on to say that Dr. Fauci has “touched all Americans’ lives with his work.”