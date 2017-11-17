Dr. Martens billboard ad being called racist

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) – To some, there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s just a picture of black, high top boots, red laces, and the words ‘Rock the Holidays.’
But to those who know the history of skinheads and the white supremacy movement, that image is shocking and offensive.
Sam Sachs is the founder of The No Hate Zone. He said, “The laces, they’ve been around for a long time.” Sachs boiled it down pretty simply. “It means that you spilled blood for the cause of the white supremacy movement.”
Red shoelaces with black, high top boots–deeply entrenched symbolism associated with white supremacy. Making the billboard from Dr. Martens so shocking to many.
“I was a little stunned until I saw it and then I was stunned and upset,” Sachs said. He explained an image like that invokes memories of a notorious Portland hate crime. “So an Ethiopian man was murdered, beat to death, in the streets of Portland, by skinheads.”
That was Mulugeta Seraw, murdered 29 years ago this week. It’s a dark chapter in city history, but indicative of the skinhead movement here.
It makes Sam wonder what Dr. Martens was thinking. “They should have known better than to have a billboard with those boots and those laces and especially in this city at this time in our country.”
Dr. Martens has worked to separate itself from skinheads in the past.
Sachs is inclined to believe the ad is an ignorant mistake–a marketing mix-up with no sinister intentions. But he wants it removed as soon as possible.
“There are those of us who know and have known for a long time and we understand what it means and it strikes a chord,” Sachs said. “If it is ignorance then I’m just asking them to take the sign down,”
There’s been no comment from Dr. Martens yet.