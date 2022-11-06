Drazan makes last visit to Medford ahead of midterm elections

MEDFORD, Ore. – Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Christine Drazan was in Medford on November 6th, rallying up her supporters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

This is a part of her Final Statewide Fly-Around Tour in an attempt to get some last-minute votes before election day.

During her speech, she reiterated the talking points she’s been hitting throughout her campaign railing against Oregon’s homelessness problems and laws like the voter-passed measure 1-10.

Drazan ended her speech stating why she thinks people should vote for her.

“People are calling for change they’re asking for better from their leaders, and I am standing up to fight for that, I am running for governor to serve you. To commit to my home state, to my kids, to your kids, to the next generation of Oregonians,” said Christine Drazan.

This was one of six stops she is making around the state. She’s starting her day off tomorrow in Klamath Falls.