Drinking water contaminated at Cantrall Buckley Park

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Visitors to a popular local park are being warned they may have been exposed to contaminated drinking water.
According to Jackson County Parks, the potable water tank at Cantrall Buckley Park was contaminated with water from the kitchen and shower units of a nearby camp on the evening of July 18. Officials learned about the contamination event on July 23. Park users may have been exposed to disease-causing organisms between the above dates.
Anyone who drank water at the park between the 18 and 23 may experience the following symptoms: Nausea, vomiting, cramps, diarrhea, jaundice, and associated headaches and fatigue.
Anyone exhibiting symptoms, particularly those who are pregnant or have compromised immune systems, should contact a medical professional immediately.
The park’s water system is currently being flushed and sanitized until it meets state drinking water standards.