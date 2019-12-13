Drive-by shooting suspect may be back in the Rogue Valley, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Over a year after a drive-by shooting shook a Medford neighborhood, police believe there’s a possibility the suspect is back in the Rogue Valley.
The Medford Police Department said on October 27, 2018, a vehicle drove by a particular home on Alta Street a number of times before a suspect in the vehicle fired a shot. Nobody was hit.
MPD said, “The shooting is believed to be gang-related, however, neither the intended victim, nor any nearby witnesses are believed to be involved in gang activity.”
While the driver and the vehicle have been found, police said they’re still looking for the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez. He’s described as a Hispanic man, 5’6” tall and weighing 120 pounds. He often wears red clothing.
MPD explained Rodriguez was, and may still be, in a relationship with 21-year-old Reily Dickson. She was pregnant when the shooting happened and is believed to have delivered the child.
Investigators said Rodriguez and Dickson left the Rogue Valley after the shooting, but they may have returned.
Rodriguez used to live in the 700 block North Riverside Avenue and he’s known to frequent the White City area.
MPD said Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 541-770-4783 and refer to case number 18-21757. If you see Rodriguez, call 9-1-1.