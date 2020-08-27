Driver accused of killing pedestrian in hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX, Ore. – Police are releasing details about a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened just outside the city of Phoenix, Oregon Wednesday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on August 26, 95-year-old Dorothy Ann Vickland of Thornton, Colorado was visiting family in the Phoenix area. At about 5:00 p.m., Vickland was walking close to the family’s home in the area of Houston Road and Calhoun Road when she was suddenly struck by a pickup truck.
As officers sped to the area, citizens tried to help Vickland while others followed the pickup truck as it drove away.
JCSO said the white Chevy Silverado traveled at high speeds before entering an orchard. That’s where deputies confronted the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Regina Gwen Hayes of Salem.
According to investigators, Hayes was uncooperative throughout her arrest. She was taken to a hospital for a blood draw before being lodged in the Jackson County Jail for manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving, and hit-and-run.
Investigators said Vickland died from her injuries.
The case will be handed off to prosecutors for further investigation.