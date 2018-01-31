Driver who allegedly killed Medford man in crash will face more charges

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – Prosecutors are filing more charges against a woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 and killed a Medford.
Ryan Folsom was just starting a medical career and was preparing to welcome his third child when he was killed near Redding on the night of January 7, 2018.
Folsom was on his way to interview for his residency when his car crashed into another vehicle driven by Grace Elizabeth Ward. According to the California Highway Patrol, Ward was traveling the wrong way on I-5 at a high rate of speed when the crash happened. Police believe Ward may have been suicidal at the time.
The head-on collision left both drivers with major injuries. Folsom later died in the hospital.
On January 30, Ward was booked into the Shasta County Jail for second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism/property damage.
The next day, the Shasta County District Attorney’s accepted the case against Ward. They announced she will face additional charges, including multiple counts of attempted murder and assault. “The new charges arise out of her decision to drive the wrong way on I-5 on January 7th demonstrating her complete disregard for the lives of everyone else on the highway that day, and directly caused the death of Ryan Folsom, of Oregon.”
Bail was set at $1.5 million. Ward will appear in court on February 1 for arraignment.
Folsom left behind his two boys and his wife, who is pregnant with their third child.
As a way to help alleviate some of the financial burdens, a friend created a go fund me page. He said the young family was completely invested in Folsom’s medical career and now needs the support. To view the GoFundMe page, click here.
To support the Folsom family’s baby shower registry, click here.