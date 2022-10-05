Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A driver was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run in Douglas County.

Police said shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 44-year-old Seth Nathan Blix of Roseburg was driving a vehicle on Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel in Roseburg when he hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as 50-year-old Samson Elijah Jones of Myrtle Creek. Jones did not survive.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Blix fled the scene of the crash on foot, but he was later found and arrested for manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, and reckless endangering.