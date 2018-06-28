Driver arrested on DUII charge following crash in Rogue River

Rogue River, Ore. — A Rogue River man is facing charges following a crash on East Evans Creek Road. It happened early Thursday morning.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded after witnesses called 911. They told dispatchers a white 2017 Ford Focus with Ohio plates, was traveling north at a high rate of speed through the curve. They said the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into a ditch and roll over.
Two bystanders helped the driver, Eric James Bruner, and a female passenger out of the vehicle before it caught fire. Deputies who responded say Bruner displayed visible signs of impairment.
He was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, and cited for: assault in the third degree, refusing a breath test, and reckless driving.
Bruner and the female passenger were taken to the hospital. The case has now been forwarded to the Jackson County District Attorney.
