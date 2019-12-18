Driver assistance systems may encourage distracted driving

(NBC) – A new study commissioned by AAA found technology meant to make driving safer may actually make drivers less safe.
The study looked at advanced driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control which can brake or accelerate to keep up with the flow of traffic and lane-keeping assist.
The study found drivers who are experienced with the systems were nearly twice as likely to engage in distracted driving while using the systems compared to when they were driving without the systems.
AAA wants drivers to remember that while new driver assistance technologies offer important benefits, drivers must remain active and engaged when behind the wheel to maximize safety.
The study was conducted by the AAA Foundation for traffic safety and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.