Driver dies after crash near Cave Junction

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man who allegedly eluded police in Josephine County died after he crashed his vehicle into a pole.

Investigators said at about 12:55 p.m. on July 16, a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to pull over a vehicle in the 5500 block of Rockydale Road near Cave Junction. However, the driver reportedly sped away in a reckless manner and the deputy terminated the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

A short time later, the vehicle was found crashed into a power pole with the 38-year-old driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, conscious but trapped inside.

The sheriff’s office said after the driver was extricated with the help of first responders, he was taken to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

His family members have reportedly been notified.

The identity of the man was not released by investigators and no further information was released.