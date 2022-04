DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A man died after his vehicle crashed in Douglas County.

Oregon State Police said that on the afternoon of Sunday, April 3, a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by 57-year-old Paul T. Wells of Roseburg was traveling westbound on Highway 138 when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed down an embankment, hitting a tree in the process.

Wells was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released by investigators.