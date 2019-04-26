Driver faces homicide charges in Colorado crash

DENVER, Colo. (NBC News) – At least four people are dead and a semi-truck driver is facing charges after a fiery chain-reaction crash near Denver, Colorado.
Witnesses say a flatbed 18-wheeler slammed into stalled rush hour traffic Thursday evening, triggering the crash and explosion that eventually involved 24 cars and three other semis.
Video shot by a driver on Interstate 70 appears to show a tractor-trailer barreling down the shoulder, narrowly missing cars just before the crash.
Many of the vehicles involved still littered the interstate Friday morning as investigators tried to piece together exactly what happened.
The driver of the flatbed, Rogel Lazasro Aguilera, was slightly injured in the crash. He’s now in police custody, facing four charges of vehicular homicide.
Engineers are also inspecting the roadway, including a bridge they fear may have been compromised by by the intense fire, burning as hot as 2,500 degrees after the deadly crash.
