Driver in I-5 pursuit in custody; eluded Medford PD earlier today

MEDFORD, Ore.- A driver led county officials and local police on a pursuit down I-5 earlier today, before being stopped by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies.

Police say the driver first made contact with Medford Police Department officers around 10 a.m. today near the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 62. They say the driver then eluded them around 11 and was then spotted by Ashland Police and Jackson County Sheriff Deputies around 2:39 p.m.

The driver was headed southbound on I-5, eventually driving off the road into a field on Highway 66 near mile marker 10, before police could deploy the PIT. JCSO deputies now have the suspect in custody. The driver has not been identified at this time.

This article will be updated as we receive more information.

