Driver injured after string of I-5 shootings

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A woman was shot while driving on Interstate 5 in Jackson County.
Oregon State Police said on the evening of August 19, a woman driving northbound on I-5 was struck by a bullet near milepost 37 between Central Point and Gold Hill.
The woman was hospitalized and later released, according to investigators.
Police believe the shooting is linked to previous shootings along I-5 dating back to late May in Jackson, Josephine, and Douglas Counties. Nobody was injured in those incidents but numerous vehicles were damaged.
Anyone with further information is asked to call OSP at 1-800-442-2068. Refer to case number SP20-235168.
Investigators provided no further information about the shooting.