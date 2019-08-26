Driver involved in Highway 199 crash arrested for driving drunk

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A driver involved in a crash on Redwood Highway was arrested for driving drunk.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said on Sunday evening, a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 199/Redwood Highway left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUII and taken to the hospital by Oregon State Police troopers.
The highway was completely closed for about 10 minutes while the driver was being evaluated.
The driver was later identified as Wayne Louie Walker, according to OSP. At the Grants Pass sobering center, where he allegedly provided a breath sample of .29%.