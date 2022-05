CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – One person died after a head-on crash in Cave Junction Wednesday.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on May 4 at about 8:40 a.m., a 67-year-old Grants Pass resident was driving northbound on Laurel Road when a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Michael Gilles St-Onge crossed into the oncoming lane and the two vehicles collided.

St-Onge was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not seriously injured.

Investigators provided no further information.