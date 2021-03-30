Driver killed in Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash south of Roseburg.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of March 29, a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling north on Highway 99. When the car reached the Green District, it drifted into the oncoming lane and sideswiped a 2007 Saturn before colliding head-on with a Jeep Renegade driven by a 65-year-old Roseburg man.
The driver of the Crown Victoria, 43-year-old Roseburg resident Kyle Allen Northern, did not survive the crash.
A passenger in the Crown Victoria was taken to the hospital as well as the drivers of the Jeep Renegade and Saturn.
The roadway was closed for about two and half hours.
No further information was provided by deputies.