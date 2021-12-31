Driver killed in Grants Pass crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Grant Pass Thursday.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said sometime before 7:00 p.m. on December 30, 42-year-old Matthew Albert Lampert was driving northbound on 10th Street in Grants Pass when he crashed into an embankment near Hillcrest Drive. He did not survive.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Lampert was not wearing a seatbelt and speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

No further information was released by investigators.