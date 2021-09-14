Driver pulled over by man impersonating an officer in Klamath Falls, police say

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Police in Klamath Falls are warning the public about a suspect accused of impersonating an officer.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said at about 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 12, a female was driving in the area of Greensprings Drive and Highway 66 when she was “pulled over” by a black Dodge Charger with emergency lights coming from the interior visor area of the vehicle.
The man in the Charger identified himself as working with the Klamath Falls Police Department. He was described as 6’ to 6’2” tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair, a reddish groomed beard, green eyes, and a chipped front tooth. He was reportedly wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with no markings and a ballistic vest with an unreadable cloth badge and unreadable name tag.
At the end of the “stop,” the man told the female he’d follow her home, which she took as being unusual for simply having a headlight out.
KFPD said the female didn’t drive home immediately and called a relative who then called 9-1-1.
“If you question whether a person is a police officer, attempt to pull over in a populated and well-lighted area,” police said. “Officers will be able to provide you with their name, agency, and badge number. They should also be able to have a supervisor, or another officer respond in a marked patrol vehicle. If an ‘officer’ has an issue with providing the requested information, tell them you are calling 911.”
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336.