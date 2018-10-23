Driver rams Josephine County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A wanted man was arrested after ramming his vehicle into a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.
According to JCSO, deputies tried to pull over known-felon Matthew Gordon on the afternoon of October 22 near Caves Highway and Caves Avenue.
A patrol vehicle parked near the driver’s side door of Gordon’s vehicle while another parked in front, trying to prevent an escape.
JCSO said Gordon hit the gas, accelerating toward and impacting one of the patrol vehicles. Deputies drew their weapons and arrested Gordon along with his passenger, William Franz, who was found with a stolen handgun.
Gordon and Franz were taken to jail on numerous charges related to the incident. There were no injuries reported.