Driver trapped in vehicle after Merlin crash

MERLIN, Ore. – A driver spent nearly an hour trapped inside a car after a crash in Merlin.
Rural Metro Fire said in the early morning hours of July 22, a sedan and loaded log truck crashed on Merlin Road just south of the city center.
The log truck driver and a passenger in the car were able to get themselves out of the vehicles, but the driver of the car was trapped in the wreckage.
When firefighters arrived, they called for additional agencies to assist in what would become an extended extraction effort.
According to Rural Metro Fire, they worked for just under an hour to free the crushed vehicle and remove the roof to gain access to the driver. Crews had to cut the steering wheel in half to free the driver.
Once freed, the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.